The dad of two says he is "so thankful" to be home with his young girls as he'll "never be able to get these years back"

Coy Bowles Says It's a 'Blessing in Disguise' to Be at Home with His Daughters amid Pandemic

Coy Bowles is finding the silver lining in being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zac Brown Band musician, 41, tells PEOPLE that while he wasn't expecting to be spending so much time off the road, it's been "amazing" to be home and "wake up with [his daughters] every day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You don't realize how much you're gone and what all happens in between," says Bowles, who shares daughters Hattie, 4 this month, and Millie, 2½, with wife Kylie. "You get the cliff notes version via FaceTime or phone call while you're on the road."

Bowles says he's thankful to have so much time at home, calling it a "blessing in disguise."

"I'll never be able to get these years back, because at a certain point they're going to get 15 and be into their friends and I'll spend less time with them," he explains. "But right now, myself and their mother are the centers of their universe and they adore us. I'm eating it up, every single spoonful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Coy Bowles

The artist tells PEOPLE he's been keeping his girls busy with a mix of both education and playtime. Since his daughters aren't yet old enough for school, he's created his own "little preschool class."

"Every morning we go into the playroom and we start talking about rhyming, we dance and we talk about letters," he says, adding that he and his wife take turns in leading the class. "We do a lot of dance parties. We do a lot of wrestling. We do a lot of hide and seek. We built forts on a daily basis."

"I get them to just use their creativity," he adds.

Bowles has also encouraged his daughters to use creative thinking when working with his new Social-Emotional Activity Kit, which the musician recently created with educational company Lakeshore Learning.

The kit, which is available now, is based on his latest hit children's book, Behind the Little Red Door, and is packed with engaging materials to promote social-emotional competence, creativity and storytelling.

Image zoom Lakeshore

As remote learning is more important now than ever, Bowles wanted to create an all-inclusive kit that parents can use to foster growth and development for their kids during quarantine. Not only does the kit come with puzzles, activity cards and magnetic animals, but it also includes a copy of his children's album, Music for Tiny Humans.

"There's a storyboard puppet [in the kit] that you can change their emotions out of them," Bowles explains. "When we first got it, I got my oldest daughter to play with [the puppet]. I would film her playing with it and send it to Lakeshore and be like, 'I think that it's going to work.' "

"It was really cool for her to see this stuff," he adds. "And she knew that it was Daddy's project and she was kind of proud of it in a certain way. So it was a lot of fun."

Bowles also says Zac Brown Band's latest single, "The Man Who Loves You The Most" has become a special song for him and his daughters during their time together at home. The track, which pays tribute to the enduring love between a father and his daughter, was recorded in quarantine and debuted in June.

"I'm just so in love with my girls," he says. "The song represents that whole relationship, and it's almost a forecast of what's to come."

Image zoom Jolie Loren

"I'm really proud of the song, I think it's amazing. I think it's a beautiful song for people to share ... it could be one of the songs that, 20 years from now is still a song that people dance to at weddings to show that bond between father and daughter," he adds.

The Grammy winner says his girls have taken a liking to the song as well. "When we listened to the song or it comes on the radio or anything like that, afterward they'll be like, 'Daddy, we love you,' " he says.

His daughters also enjoy dancing with him to the emotional track. "I'll put them on my feet and dance with them," he says. "They like doing that."