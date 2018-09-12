Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Cousins Stormi and Chicago Snuggled Up Together

The Kar-Jenner girls are looking pretty in pink!

On Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of her daughter, Stormi getting cozy with Kim Kardashian and Kayne West‘s youngest, Chicago.

The cousins, who are just 17 days apart, were decked out in matching long-sleeved pink PJ tops and matching pink bottoms.

Fittingly captioning the image “slumber party 🎀”, Kylie captured the precious moment as the girls lay on a fuzzy pink blanket. In the snap, Stormi, 7 months, is clinging to a pink and aqua ball and Chicago, 8 months, is clutching what appears to be a tube of diaper rash cream.

Since welcoming Stormi in February with rapper Travis Scott, Kylie, 21, has made sure that her daughter spends a lot of time with the baby’s many cousins, including Chicago.

“They hang out all the time,” Kylie revealed in a sit-down about motherhood for the Evening Standard.

“It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

Kylie’s not the only sister to encourage cousin bonding. On Saturday, Kim, 37, shared a photo of Chicago enjoying time with cousin True.

Kim captioned the shot, in which Chicago is seen placing her hand on her smiling cousin, “I got this True.”