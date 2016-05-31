Courtney Stodden Shows Off Growing Baby Bump 'with a Smile'

The 21-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with husband Doug Hutchison, 56

Courtney Stodden is having a very playful pregnancy!

The reality TV personality shared a video on Instagram on Monday evening in which she shows off her growing baby bump — with a smiley face drawn on — while dancing by a pool in a black bikini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Embracing these insane body changes with a smile lol #pregnant #babybump,” Stodden, 21, captioned the fun video.

Image zoom



Courtney Stodden/Instagram

Stodden confirmed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with husband Doug Hutchison, 56.

“I’m going through a lot at the moment. This wasn’t a planned pregnancy,” she said at the time. “But life happens.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Stodden has shared several pictures on Instagram documenting her struggles with morning sickness in her first trimester.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Stodden and Hutchison were married in Las Vegas in 2011, when Stodden was 16 and the Big Brother UK star was 51. Although they were legally separated for nine months between 2013 and 2014, the pair reconciled and made plans to renew their vows in August 2014.

“She fouund out that she really, really loves Doug and he’s the one she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” Stodden’s mother Krista Keller told PEOPLE in 2014.