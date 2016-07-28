"You'll forever look over me," the model writes in a note on Instagram Wednesday night

Courtney Stodden Pens Letter to the Baby She Lost: 'My Tears May Never Stop Falling'

Courtney Stodden is continuing to be open about her grief over the loss of her unborn child — this time addressing the baby she lost directly.

“My precious Angel,” begins a letter Stodden, who miscarried at around 13 weeks earlier in July, posted to Instagram late Wednesday evening.

“I never had a chance to hold your tiny hand. Never will I get to kiss your little warm feet. Never will I have the fortune to look into your precious eyes.”

The note by Stodden, who broke the news she and husband of five years Doug Hutchison were expecting a baby in May, also included wishes she had for her child.

“I hope that you know I wanted to give you life … a beautiful life — and desired so much to watch you grow into an incredible human being,” the model and reality star, 21, continues.

“My heart is broken but I love you angel,” the caption of the note image reads.

She continues, “I know that you’re my guardian angel. You’ll forever look over me. My tears may never stop falling like drops of rain whenever I think of losing you but I pray to God that you know how much I love you.”

Though the pregnancy was a surprise to Stodden and Hutchison, 56, she told Entertainment Tonight that she felt “happy about it but extremely overwhelmed.”

Stodden has been using Twitter and Instagram as an outlet since her miscarriage, receiving many supportive comments from her followers.

“Grieving … ” she tweeted July 19, following it up a few hours later with, “Feeling so empty.”