The reality star took to social media Tuesday to get honest about how she was feeling following the loss of her first pregnancy

Courtney Stodden is being candid on social media about the feelings she’s enduring following her recent miscarriage.

“Grieving … ” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday, following it up a few hours later with a tweet reading, “Feeling so empty [right now].”

The 21-year-old model revealed to Entertainment Tonight in May that she and husband of five years Doug Hutchison, 56, were expecting their first child together. At the time, Stodden was four weeks along.

On Sunday — the same day Stodden’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, confirmed the heartbreaking news to PEOPLE — Stodden posted a series of tweets consisting of “I love you my sweet angel” and “God is embracing you,” as well as a photo with a bittersweet message.

“Babies lost in the womb were never touched by fear,” it read. “They were never cold, never hungry, never alone & importantly always knew love.”

“Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends,” the Sunday statement from Rodriguez included. “Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”