Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson, Husband Humberto Preciado Expecting Second Baby: 'So Excited'

Courtney Robertson and husband Humberto Preciado are already parents to son Joaquin Ramon, who turns 1 year old this month

Courtney Robertson can't wait to meet her baby girl!

The Bachelor alum, 37, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, a daughter, with husband Humberto Preciado, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. Robertson and Preciado — who are already parents to son Joaquin Ramon, who turns 1 later this month — tied the knot on Oct. 16.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am so excited to have a daughter, I can't wait to do all the girly things with her. Dad has been joking that he and Joaquin can't wait for her first date," says Robertson, who shares photos of her family with pink balloons and baby Joaquin wearing a shirt that adorably reads "Did we just become best friends?"

Sharing details about her wedding in October, Robertson told PEOPLE at the time that the ceremony (held at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona, Arizona) was extra special since she said her "I do's" just steps from where her own parents wed 40 years before, a bittersweet tribute to her mom Sherry, who died in 2019.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson Pregnant with Baby 2 Credit: Katie Rounds

Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson Pregnant with Baby 2 Credit: Katie Rounds

Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson Pregnant with Baby 2 Credit: Katie Rounds

"My mom was in my heart all day," she said. "Tlaquepaque has always been a special place for my family. So I love that I can keep coming with Joaquin and Humberto and it's special for us too."

"It was just surreal to watch my dream come to life," she added of the wedding. "We've had so many life events this year. And I'm so excited for our next phase as a family."

Last month, Robertson reveled in life as a mom, sharing sweet photos of herself with Joaquin, writing: "Moments to remember with my sweet + playful 11 month old 🥰 It continues to blow my mind how fast time flies when you're watching one grow so much each & every day 👼🏼 Next stop ONE 😭."

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor Star Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado: 'He's My Meant to Be'

After she gave birth to her first child last June, Robertson shared with PEOPLE that "our lives are forever changed" and that the newborn was "the most precious thing we've ever laid our eyes on."

The realtor was engaged to former Bachelor Ben Flajnik before they split in 2012. She met Preciado, an attorney, in 2019 when he liked some of her posts on Instagram and she direct-messaged him on the app. The two chatted for a little, then went out a couple of days later. They announced their engagement and first pregnancy in December 2019.