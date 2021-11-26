Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Paloma Ruby: 'New Party of 4'

"Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected," Courtney Robertson tells PEOPLE exclusively

Courtney Robertson is officially a mother of two!

On Sunday, the Bachelor alum, 38, and husband Humberto Preciado welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into the world, the couple reveals exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Humberto and I were overjoyed to welcome our sweet Paloma Ruby Preciado a little earlier than expected. Born on Nov. 21st at 3:54 am, she was small but mighty at 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long," the couple reveals. "We are all home and enjoying our new party of 4."

"We had to set an extra plate at Thanksgiving this year," the proud mama adds.

Robertson and Preciado — who tied the knot in Oct 2020 — are already parents to son Joaquin Ramon, 17 months.

Courtney Robertson baby announcement Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado with daughter Paloma Ruby | Credit: Carlee Jean Photography

Back in June, Robertson told PEOPLE exclusively that she and Preciado were expecting their second baby. "I am so excited to have a daughter, I can't wait to do all the girly things with her," Robertson said at the time. "Dad has been joking that he and Joaquin can't wait for her first date."

After she gave birth to her first child in June 2020, Robertson previously shared with PEOPLE that "our lives are forever changed" and that the newborn was "the most precious thing we've ever laid our eyes on."

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor Star Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado: "He's My Meant to Be"

The realtor was engaged to former Bachelor Ben Flajnik before they split in 2012. She met Preciado, an attorney, in 2019 when he liked some of her posts on Instagram and she direct-messaged him on the app.

The two chatted for a little, then went out a couple of days later. They announced their engagement and first pregnancy in December 2019.