Courtney Henggeler Is Pregnant! Cobra Kai Star Expecting Second Child with Husband Ross Kahn

Time for Courtney Henggeler to start throwing it back to practicing her newborn skills!

The star of YouTube Red’s hit show Cobra Kai, 40, is expecting her second child with husband Ross Kohn, her rep reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We’re mostly excited and only partially terrified to announce that we’re expecting Baby Kohn: Part Deux,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE, joking, “Also, I would like to thank baby Spanx for keeping this bump in check during the filming of Cobra Kai season 2.”

Henggeler — who recently wrapped shooting the second season of the Karate Kid spin-off series — and Kohn also share son Oscar Noah, who turns 2 on Jan. 25.

Courtney Henggeler Courtesy of Courtney Henggeler/Ross Kohn

Courtney Henggeler and family Courtesy of Courtney Henggeler/Ross Kohn

Courtney Henggeler and husband Ross Kohn Courtesy of Courtney Henggeler/Ross Kohn

Henggeler marked her son’s first birthday last year with a hilarious hospital photo, where she had a shocked expression on her face as she held her newborn skin-to-skin from her bed and Kohn looked on.

“TBT to exactly one year ago today. I was just minding my business, eating my third fudgecicle when this kid decided he wanted to party,” she captioned the memorable moment.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my wild boy. You make everything awesome,” Henggeler added.

Courtney Henggeler and son Oliver Courtesy of Courtney Henggeler/Ross Kohn

Henggeler stars in Cobra Kai as Amanda Larusso, the wife of the ’80s films’ protagonist Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio, who reprises his role from the first three movies).

She’s also known for her roles as adult Missy Cooper on The Big Bang Theory and Claudia on Mom, and has made appearances on series like Jane the Virgin, Bones and Fuller House.