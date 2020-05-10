Courteney Cox Jokingly Says Her Daughter Coco, 15, Gets Her 'Strange' Mother's Day Gifts

Courteney Cox joked that she was happy about gift shops being closed during the coronavirus pandemic

Courteney Cox is hoping her Mother's Day gift will be different this year.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Friends star revealed that her 15-year-old daughter Coco tends to gift her bizarre Mother's Day presents. "I'm just glad that Spencer's store is not open because I seem to get a lot of stuff from Oz. Last year Coco got me a book, I think The Sound of Farts," Cox laughed while speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel. "Like, I love farts, I do. I love a fart joke. But I don't want that."

Cox also said she hopes to get something more meaningful and personal from her teenage daughter this year. “I want to have a nice handwritten letter, something talking about her feelings for me," she said.

On Sunday, the Scream actress shared her own sentimental note for her mother, Courteney Bass, in honor of Mother's Day. "Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta," she wrote alongside a photo of the trio embracing each other on a beach.

"I am so grateful to be my daughter’s mother, and my mother’s daughter," Cox added. "This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure. Whether I’m right next to you in the ocean, or oceans apart, I love you always Moma. Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day! ♥️."

While on Kimmel's show, Cox also spoke about the upcoming second season of 9 Months with Courteney Cox, which is a Facebook Watch series focused on couples who have endured a variety of pregnancy struggles and subsequent successes. “This is our second season and you come back to your second season thinking how do you top these incredible people that we followed last year, but somehow we have incredible people [this year]," Cox said.

"It’s an incredibly touching show. I’m so proud of it," she added.

Cox herself suffered "quite a few" miscarriages before conceiving her daughter Coco, through in vitro fertilization, with ex-husband David Arquette.

"I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," she told PEOPLE in 2003, adding that she and Arquette would "bounce back pretty quickly" after each miscarriage.

The former couple said at the time that trying IVF was "nerve-racking," and Arquette said that he felt "terrible that she has to go through so much."

Earlier this month, Cox shared the official trailer for the new season exclusively with PEOPLE. "Infertility, illness, disability. This season on 9 Months, the stakes couldn't be higher," Cox says at the beginning of the 1-minute video. "But something compels them forward: a life."

9 Months with Courteney Cox season 2 premieres Sunday (Mother's Day) on Facebook Watch.