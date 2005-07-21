Courteney Cox-Arquette talks about PPD, Coco's words, and trying for a boy



In a new interview with USA Today, Courteney Cox-Arquette reveals that she and husband David Arquette want to try for another baby, despite experiencing post partum depression symptoms around last Christmas, 6 months after daughter Coco was born. "I went through a really hard time…I couldn’t sleep, my heart was racing, and I got really depressed. [I felt] "smallness" and [dealt with suicidal urges such as] driving off of a cliff…I went to the doctor and found out my hormones had been pummeled." To deal with her difficulties, Courteney took the hormone progesterone and leaned on friends such as Jennifer Aniston and Brooke Shields, who famously suffered from PPD herself.

However, Courteney and husband David Arquette do want to try for a sibling for Coco, 13 months-who’s words now include "bellybutton," "lion," and "flower." Courteney says, "I look at Coco and think, ‘I’m blessed. Why mess with this? Should I take any chances?’ But we’ve got to try for a boy. We’ve got to have a little (boy) Arquette in the family."

Source: People/USA Today

Editor’s Note: Before this starts a debate-I’m sure Courteney and David will be perfectly happy if they get a daughter again for their second child. Sounds like they’d just like one of each!