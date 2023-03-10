Courteney Cox Thinks Daughter Coco Will Explore Musical Theater After Her Gap Year: 'She's Good'

Courteney Cox is enjoying her relationship with daughter Coco.

Talking about her shoutout to the 18-year-old during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Cox told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Thursday that her daughter continues to humble her.

"It's about me," she said of her comment, where she said her teen reminds her that she's not a "better person. "As a parent, it's not as easy all the time to be patient. God knows they're not patient."

Marveling at the fact that Coco is 18, the Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts asked Cox about the teen's plans for the future. The Friends alum shared that Coco is currently taking a gap year.

"I kind of call it a nap year, but she needed it," she said with a laugh. "It's good. She's been home, so I haven't had that empty nest thing yet. But I know I'm gonna really ... I love having her around."

"Not that I see her, let's be clear," she added. "These kids do not come home."

As for the future, Cox, 58, thinks her daughter will pursue her love of musical theater, noting, "She's good. She's done plays since she was in kindergarten, probably 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," Ripa joked.

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette. Gilbert Flores/Getty

"I don't sing. Don't go too far into the family part," Cox laughed in reply.

Cox shares her daughter with ex David Arquette, and has been enjoying having her by her side during various recent events.

The two were together for the world premiere of Scream VI in New York City on Monday night, posing together for photos on the red carpet. The actress looked chic in a black mini dress paired with an oversized velour blazer, black tights and matching pumps.

Her daughter opted for a long, corseted red dress with black platform heels.