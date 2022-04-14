"Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over,' " said the Scream 5 star

Courteney Cox Reveals Daughter Coco Gets 'Really Embarrassed' by Some of Her Instagrams Posts

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco is not a fan of everything her movie star mom posts on social media.

In an interview with InStyle published Thursday, the actress, 57, revealed the 17-year-old is "embarrassed" by some of her mom's Instagram posts.

"Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram," Cox admitted.

"Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.' Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified," she continued. "And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified."

Cox shares Coco with actor David Arquette, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2013.

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette; Credit: Courteney Cox/instagram

In March, the Friends alum also added that it can be difficult to impress her daughter — even if she brings major celebrities into their home.

During Cox's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she shared that Coco isn't the type to get starstruck by the celebrities who have visited their house.

"I cannot impress that girl. I just can't," Cox admitted. "When she was about 4, Zac Efron came over and [James] Marsden and she literally freaked out like, 'I want to go home!' And I'm like, 'You are home.' She just couldn't handle it. But now, it doesn't matter."

Cox — who often shares musical videos with her daughter on social media — added that Coco is even unfazed that Ed Sheeran is regularly hanging out at her house.