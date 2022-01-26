"You've got to pick your battles and decide what's important," says Courteney Cox, who is launching her new home-care product line Homecourt

Courteney Cox on Her Biggest Challenge as Mom to a Teenager: 'I'm Not Always Good with Boundaries'

Courteney Cox hasn't quite grasped the impending reality of being an empty nester.

"I haven't thought about it yet!" the Scream star, 57, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of her daughter Coco, 17 (with ex-husband David Arquette). "I haven't even registered that she's not going to be here. But also, she's not here that often—let's be clear. She is out and about. This is not a girl to sit at home, and if she is, she's in her room, door shut."

When it comes to motherhood, Cox, who is launching her new home-care product line, Homecourt, gives credit to her own mom (also named Courteney, who died in December 2020) for being a role model.

"I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend," says the actress. "And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything."

But like most moms and daughters, the two have their fair share of arguments as well.

"We fight. I've learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe," says Cox, who will next star in the upcoming Starz horror-comedy series Shining Vale with Greg Kinnear. "But I'm not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. You've got to pick your battles and decide what is important."

For Cox, the best part about co-parenting with Arquette has been "when you don't fight about things," she says.

"When there's no 'Can I have her during this holiday? It's not like, 'Well, those are my holidays.' No, it doesn't matter. Whatever she wants to do and whatever works. There's never been a contention about stuff like that. And I think that's really, really important."

Now that Coco is a teen, Cox all the more appreciates the time they spend together.

"I think she's funny, and I love hanging out with her," she says. "I love when she needs me. She's fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Coco's a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything."