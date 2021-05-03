The actress' Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox returns for season 3 on Mother’s Day, May 9

Courteney Cox Hopes New Season of Pregnancy Series 9 Months Provides ‘Comfort for Those Struggling’

With the season 3 premiere of her pregnancy series 9 Months, Courteney Cox is even more determined to share "raw and real" stories.

The Facebook Watch series, which Cox exec-produces, returns on Mother's Day (May 9). "Fans can expect to be completely invested in and captivated by these extraordinary pregnancy journeys," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "This year, more than ever, the show is a true platform for underrepresented voices that deserve to be heard."

Among the couples featured this season are Ileana and Ross, who received the prenatal diagnosis that their second child has Down syndrome, and Maddie and Randal, a teen couple from Missouri expecting their first child.

For Cox, 56, who is mom to daughter Coco, 16, with ex-husband David Arquette, the show continues to resonate with her because it also tackles infertility.

"Unfortunately, it continues to be a taboo subject and yet it's so important that these families don't feel alone during this very complicated and emotional time in their lives," the actress says. "I hope that this show provides comfort and community for those who are struggling and feel isolated."

As an executive producer with Ample Entertainment, Cox loves "seeing human stories come to life," she adds. "In this case literally. And producing provides me with endless opportunities to explore and create."