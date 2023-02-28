Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'

It meant a lot to Courteney Cox to have her little girl by her side for a very special occasion.

While giving her acceptance speech for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, the Friends actress, 58, gave daughter Coco Arquette, 18, a sweet shout-out.

"I'm still in the process of working on my longest and most important projects," she began, then thanking boyfriend Johnny McDaid "for teaching me to be a better person."

"And thank you, Coco, for reminding me every day that I'm not," she laughed as Coco yelled out that she loved her.

"Coco, that means that I do a bad job! You're perfect," she added. "No, seriously, Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business. And I just want you to know you shine your own unique light and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I'm proud to be your mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette. Courteney Cox/Instagram

Later, she told PEOPLE what the moment meant to her.

"Someone said, 'Oh, Coco's kids will be walking on this.' I'm like, 'Oh my God." It's crazy to think that, but they will," she said. "They better come see it!"

"It meant the world to me to look down and see my beautiful daughter. It feels so good that she's here and that we got a picture together by the star. I don't know when that'll happen again," she continued.

Courteney Cox/ instagram

In an interview with InStyle published in April, the actress, who shares Coco with ex David Arquette, revealed the teen is "embarrassed" by some of her mom's Instagram posts.

"Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram," Cox admitted.

"Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.' Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified," she continued. "And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified."