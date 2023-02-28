Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'

Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter's light in a special shout-out while accepting her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 03:01 PM
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty

It meant a lot to Courteney Cox to have her little girl by her side for a very special occasion.

While giving her acceptance speech for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, the Friends actress, 58, gave daughter Coco Arquette, 18, a sweet shout-out.

"I'm still in the process of working on my longest and most important projects," she began, then thanking boyfriend Johnny McDaid "for teaching me to be a better person."

"And thank you, Coco, for reminding me every day that I'm not," she laughed as Coco yelled out that she loved her.

"Coco, that means that I do a bad job! You're perfect," she added. "No, seriously, Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business. And I just want you to know you shine your own unique light and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I'm proud to be your mom."

Courteney Cox wishes Daughter Coco a Happy 18th Birthday
Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette. Courteney Cox/Instagram

Later, she told PEOPLE what the moment meant to her.

"Someone said, 'Oh, Coco's kids will be walking on this.' I'm like, 'Oh my God." It's crazy to think that, but they will," she said. "They better come see it!"

"It meant the world to me to look down and see my beautiful daughter. It feels so good that she's here and that we got a picture together by the star. I don't know when that'll happen again," she continued.

Cutest Coco and Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox/ instagram

In an interview with InStyle published in April, the actress, who shares Coco with ex David Arquette, revealed the teen is "embarrassed" by some of her mom's Instagram posts.

"Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram," Cox admitted.

"Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.' Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified," she continued. "And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified."

