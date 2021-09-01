"Dropping my baby girl off for the first day of her last year of school," Courteney Cox said in an Instagram video

Courteney Cox Drops Off Daughter Coco at High School for Her First Day as a Senior

Courteney Cox is one proud mom!

On Wednesday, the Friends alum, 57, marked a special milestone in her daughter Coco's academic career by sharing a hilarious video montage that documented the 17-year-old preparing for her first day of classes as a high school senior.

"It's the first day of the last year of Coco going to school," Cox cheerfully began in the video, which was shared to her Instagram. "She's a senior. Big day."

Set to The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited," the footage then showed Cox making coffee and greeting the family dogs, Harley and Hopper, before calling her daughter on the intercom to see if she was ready to leave the house.

"No," the teenager bluntly replied.

The clip also showed Cox, who shares Coco with ex David Arquette, driving her daughter to school. "Dropping my baby girl off for the first day of her last year of school," the actress raved from the car.

When Cox turned the camera to her daughter, Coco — like many teenagers — didn't want to be a part of her mother's antics. "Please stop filming," she quipped.

The comments section was quickly flooded with reactions from parents, with Reese Witherspoon writing, "MOM Life!"

"Aaaw, love this so much 🥰," Tan France, who welcomed a son in July, commented.

Cox opened up about her life as a mom to a teenager during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May, sharing that she's all about letting Coco express herself.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her," Cox explained. "She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."

The Scream star also teased that Coco dyes her hair so often that "we've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times."

"I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure," she joked.

As for her parenting style, Cox said that she's told Coco that she's going to "really start sticking to my boundaries."