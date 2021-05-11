Courteney Cox joked that her daughter Coco dyes her hair so often that she's "ruined the bathroom 1,000 times"

Courteney Cox Says Daughter Coco Wears Makeup and Dyes Her Hair as Form of 'Self-Expression'

Courteney Cox is supporting her teenage daughter in staying true to herself.

During Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 56, opened up about her daughter Coco's love for self-expression and how the mom of one shows her support for the 16-year-old.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her," Cox explains. "She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."

The Friends alum teases that Coco dyes her hair so often that "we've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times."

"I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure," the actress admits.

Despite the mess, Cox reiterates the importance of parents letting their kids express themselves.

"I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course," she says. "I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."

Cox explains that one of the "best threats" she tells her daughter is that she's going to "really start sticking to my boundaries."

"And she's like, 'What? You're a great mom, just don't change. You know I don't like change.' So if I just say I'm going to be stricter, the fear goes right in," she shares. "The one thing you've got to stick with is if you say, 'I'm taking your phone away,' then you've got to be strong. I am not always strong, that's the key though. My partner Johnny [McDaid] is always like, "You have to stick with your boundaries. That's really important.' "

Cox makes sure to always be by Coco's side — including at the piano where the actress frequently accompanies her daughter as the teenager sings.

Over the weekend, Cox posted a sweet video which showed her playing the piano while Coco sang a beautiful cover of Taylor Swift's 2020 song "Cardigan."

In the touching clip, the mother-daughter pair sit side-by-side on the piano bench while musician Joel Taylor plays the guitar. Throughout the video, the actress beams at her daughter, before sweetly leaning in to give her a nudge at the end of the song.