Courteney Cox and her 17-year-old daughter Coco asked each other questions in a game of "Who Knows Who Best"

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals If She Would Date 'Young Joey or Young Chandler' in Trivia Game with Mom

Does mom really know best? Courteney Cox is putting that question to the test!

The actress, 57, and her 17-year-old daughter Coco played a game of "Who Knows Who Best" in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, testing their knowledge of one another by answering a series of questions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?" Cox — who played Monica Geller on Friends — read from the questions, referring to former costars Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry respective characters.

The mother of one, who shares Coco with ex David Arquette, then guessed that the teen would prefer a young Joey Tribbiani.

"Correct," Coco responded, nodding.

Though Cox's character ended up marrying Chandler Bing on the NBC sit-com, the star did not offer up her personal answer to the question when it was time for Coco to guess.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo also answered questions about each other's favorite meals, their biggest pet peeves, and whether they had a sweet tooth.

While the pair had varying tastes in crunchy snacks — Cox prefers Takis, while Coco's go-to is Chex Mix — the two both said that they love one another's sense of humor.

In the end, Cox was named the winner of the challenge after correctly predicting six of her daughter's answers.

"Apparently, I know Coco more than she knows me," she quipped.

"I feel like that's not true, but whatever," Coco cheekily replied.

Cox's post comes a day after she and her Friends castmates — LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer — celebrated their Emmy nomination for the recent Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

The special was recognized in four categories: outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).