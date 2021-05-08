Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco, 16, Perform a Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan'

Courteney Cox loves making music with her teenage daughter Coco.

On Saturday, the Friends alum, 56, posted a sweet video which showed her accompanying her 16-year-old daughter on the piano while Coco sang a beautiful cover of Taylor Swift's 2020 song "Cardigan."

In the touching clip, the mother-daughter pair sit side-by-side on the piano bench while musician Joel Taylor plays the guitar. Throughout the video, the actress beams at her daughter, before sweetly leaning in to give her a nudge at the end of the song.

"Happy Early Mother's Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," the star captioned the post. She went on to note that the new season of 9 Months with Courteney, her Facebook Watch series, will be out on Sunday.

The performance also earned rave reviews from the star's friends, who had nothing but kind things to say about Coco's voice. "She sings so beautifully🥰," wrote Queer Eye's Tan France.

"Ahhhh- mazing!! Go @cocoarquette," added Reese Witherspoon, while jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer commented, "I just cried."

Over the past year, Cox has shared a number of touching mother-daughter duets on her social media page.

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it," she jokingly captioned a video last year, which showed Coco singing Demi Lovato's ballad "Anyone" while her mom supported her on the piano.

Cox shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette.

Coco is frequently seen on both of her parents' social media, as well as on her mom's Facebook Watch series. During a 2020 episode, the mother-daughter pair sat down together, with Coco asking her mother questions about her pregnancy.

"I'm so uncomfortable it hurts," the teen quipped at the very start of the video, before asking her mom to describe her pregnancy journey in three words.

"Exciting, emotional, great," Cox replied.

During the sit-down, Coco also asked her mom to describe her as a child in a sentence.