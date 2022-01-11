"I'm gonna make her watch this," Courteney Cox said of her and David Arquette's daughter Coco, after the co-parents reunited for the fifth Scream film

Courteney Cox Says Daughter Coco Only Saw 'Part' of Scream, 'Doesn't Like to Watch' Parents' Films

Courteney Cox and David Arquette have yet to make a fan out of their kid.

More than 25 years after the ex spouses met on the set of Wes Craven's beloved 1996 horror classic Scream, Cox, 57, told Extra that their 17-year-old daughter Coco has only "seen part" of the movie.

Arquette, 50, noted that Coco "hasn't seen" the franchise's upcoming fifth installment, to which Cox responded: "She doesn't like to watch anything we do… I'm gonna make her watch this one with her eyes open… I didn't watch most of this film — I hear it's really good."

Cox said that their daughter, who is currently completing her senior year of high school, will likely join the family business. "Oh for sure," she replied when asked if Coco has been bitten by the acting bug.

"Although she is tortured by me saying, 'Can we do something for Instagram?' or 'Can I film this?' She doesn't like it at all. She gets really mad, and I have to negotiate," Cox added. "I use her for Instagram, and she knows it, and she really rebels, but since she's going to be in the business, I know… She'll have to get used to some eyes on her."

Arquette previously reminisced about working on the original film, as it led to him becoming a father. "Thank god for Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it. I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!" he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November.

The Emmy Award nominee opened up last week about the "cathartic experience" of reuniting with his ex-wife on the latest sequel, titled Scream, during an interview with The New York Times.

"It's been 25 years of our lives. We've grown up together. We have a child together," Arquette said, adding: "It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney."