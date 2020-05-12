The second season of 9 Months with Courteney Cox premiered on Mother's Day on Facebook Watch

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Being Pregnant in Interview with Daughter Coco

Courteney Cox is opening up to her daughter about her experience being pregnant.

To promote the premiere of season 2 of 9 Months with Courteney Cox, a Facebook Watch series focused on couples who have endured a variety of pregnancy struggles and subsequent successes, Cox discussed her own road to motherhood with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco.

In the sweet video, Coco is seen sitting next to her actress mother as she begins to interview the Friends alum, 55, about what it's like to be her mom.

"I'm so uncomfortable it hurts," the teen says with a laugh before jumping into her questions.

"Describe your pregnancy journey with me in three words," she asks Cox.

"Exciting, emotional, great," the star says with a smile, after which her daughter coos, "Aw."

Courteney Cox (R) and daughter Coco

The star then reveals that her favorite food during her pregnancy was "cottage cheese and tomato" — to which Coco replies, "That's disgusting."

The teenager then goes on to ask Cox the first word that pops into her head when hearing the words "baby," "pregnancy" and "mother."

"Adorable," "hormones" and "love," she replies, respectively.

Coco chuckles as she sneaks in a Friends reference: "Chandler?"

"Is that one really? Oh gosh," Cox says, laughing.

Courteney Cox and Her Daughter Coco, 15, Team Up for Beautiful Cover of Demi Lovato's "Anyone"

For her last question, Coco asks her mother to describe her as a child in a sentence.

"Absolutely adorable, curious, incredible sense of humor and quirky," she responds, to which Coco smiles and teases, "You're annoying."

At the end of the clip, Coco hops onto her mom's lap as Cox sweetly hugs her not-so-baby girl from behind.

Earlier this month, the former Cougar Town star shared the official trailer for the new season of her Facebook Watch show, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, exclusively with PEOPLE.

Courteney Cox (L) and daughter Coco

"Infertility, illness, disability. This season on 9 Months, the stakes couldn't be higher," Cox said at the beginning of the 1-minute video. "But something compels them forward: a life."

Cox herself suffered "quite a few" miscarriages before conceiving her daughter Coco, through in vitro fertilization (IVF), with ex-husband David Arquette.

"I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," she told PEOPLE in 2003, adding that she and Arquette would "bounce back pretty quickly" after each miscarriage.