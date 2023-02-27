Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!

Courteney Cox is sharing a special milestone in her career with those closest to her.

On Monday, the Friends alum was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony attended by her sitcom/real-life buddies Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Along with the fellow actresses, Cox's daughter Coco Arquette, 18, was there to celebrate her mom's achievements.

The mother and daughter posed for photos together, with Cox, 58, wearing an all-black outfit while Arquette opted for a white babydoll-style mini dress paired with an oversized, baggy black coat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courteney Cox/instagram

Arquette was last spotted with her mom during the holidays, when the two got matching tattoos along with Laura Dern and her two kids — Jaya, 18, and Ellery Harper, 21 — in honor of their holiday tradition.

The actress shared before and after pictures Wednesday on Instagram of the squad getting their fresh ink with the playful caption, "Adding a new layer to our 16-year Christmas Eve tradition. Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."

The first photo of the family friends showed the three teens and two actresses huddling together for a group selfie in front of a wooden door with a glass panel. Cox was sandwiched between Ellery and Coco and Jaya and Dern next to Coco.

Laura Dern and her children Ellery and Jaya, with Courteney Cox and daughter Coco. Courteney Cox Instagram

The second photo featured the group after getting their tats. The daring family friends each got inked with the words "go long," followed by a paper plane shooting off in the air.

In the "after" photo Ellery, Jaya, and Cox showed off their new forearm tat, Dern showed her chic inner-arm placement, and Coco showed her new shoulder blade ink.

Last June, Cox shared another Instagram post celebrating her daughter's birthday. The actress posted a beach selfie of the two with the caption, "Happy 18th birthday coco! I'm so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart," wrote Cox. "I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x."