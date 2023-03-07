Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Looks All Grown Up as She Joins Mom at 'Scream VI' Premiere: Photo

Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco, 18, with ex David Arquette

March 7, 2023
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Courteney Cox brought a very special guest along to the world premiere of Sceam VI.

The actress' daughter Coco Arquette, 18, joined her mom at the premiere in New York City on Monday night, where the pair posed together for photos on the red carpet.

Cox, who shares Coco with ex David Arquette, looked chic in a black mini dress paired with an oversized velour blazer, black tights and matching pumps.

Her daughter opted for a long, corseted red dress with black platform heels.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

In one photo, the Friends alum, 58, and her daughter held hands and looked lovingly at one another. Another sweet shot showed the mother-daughter pair with their arms around each other.

Over the past few weeks, Coco has been by her mom's side for several special events, including when Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While giving her acceptance speech, Cox gave Coco a sweet shout-out.

"I'm still in the process of working on my longest and most important projects," she began, then thanking boyfriend Johnny McDaid "for teaching me to be a better person."

"And thank you, Coco, for reminding me every day that I'm not," she laughed as Coco yelled out that she loved her.

"Coco, that means that I do a bad job! You're perfect," she added. "No, seriously, Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business. And I just want you to know you shine your own unique light and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I'm proud to be your mom."

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette. Gilbert Flores/Getty

Later, she told PEOPLE what the moment meant to her.

"Someone said, 'Oh, Coco's kids will be walking on this.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' It's crazy to think that, but they will," she said. "They better come see it!"

"It meant the world to me to look down and see my beautiful daughter. It feels so good that she's here and that we got a picture together by the star. I don't know when that'll happen again," she continued.

