"You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart," the actress wrote of her 18-year-old daughter

Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco's 18th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Proud to Be Your Mom'

Coco Arquette is officially an adult!

On Monday, Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram that featured a carousel of photos of the actress's not-so-little girl.

The Friends star, 57, shared a cute mother-daughter beach selfie as well as a picture of Coco playing with two dogs and an adorable shot of her in a ballerina dress as a toddler.

"Happy 18th birthday coco! I'm so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart," wrote Cox. "I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x."

Many of Cox's famous friends also wished Coco a happy birthday in the comments of the post.

"Happy Birthday Coco! ❤️🎂🎉," wrote Kate Hudson, while Octavia Spencer added, "Happy birthday."

Leslie Mann and Ali Wentworth also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Cox shares Coco with actor David Arquette, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2013.

In March, the Friends alum admitted that it can be difficult to impress her daughter — even if she brings major celebrities into their home.

Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette Credit: Courteney Cox/instagram

During Cox's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she shared that Coco isn't the type to get starstruck by the celebrities who have visited their house.

"I cannot impress that girl. I just can't," Cox admitted. "When she was about 4, Zac Efron came over and [James] Marsden and she literally freaked out like, 'I want to go home!' And I'm like, 'You are home.' She just couldn't handle it. But now, it doesn't matter."

Cox — who often shares musical videos with her daughter on social media — added that Coco is even unfazed that Ed Sheeran is regularly hanging out at her house.