Coco Turns 16! Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback Video to Celebrate Her Daughter's Birthday

Happy birthday, Coco Arquette!

On Saturday, Courteney Cox and David Arquette each celebrated their daughter's 16th birthday with sweet tributes on Instagram.

The Friends star, 55, shared a throwback video of a young Coco goofing around while ice skating in a pink dress. "Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️," Cox wrote.

Many of Cox's followers commented on her post to wish Coco a happy birthday, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Look at those moves !! 💕 Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_ 💖."

"Unbelievable 🌟🌟🌟," said Jennifer Garner.

Arquette, 48, also celebrated his daughter's milestone birthday in his own Instagram post, sharing photos of Coco with his wife Christina McLarty and their sons Augustus Alexis, 3, and Charlie West, 6.

"Happy Sweet Sixteen to my beautiful daughter @cocoarquette_ I love you more than life itself! I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become," the Scream star wrote.

Coco is frequently seen on both of her parents' social media, as well as on her mom's Facebook Watch series, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, for which the actress has opened up about being pregnant with Coco.

"Exciting, emotional, great," Cox said on the show last month about her pregnancy with Coco.

During the mother-daughter sitdown, Coco also asked Cox to describe her as a child in a sentence. "Absolutely adorable, curious, incredible sense of humor and quirky," she responded, to which Coco smiled and teased, "You're annoying."

Cox suffered "quite a few" miscarriages before conceiving Coco, through in vitro fertilization (IVF), with Arquette.