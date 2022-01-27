Every Time Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's Mother-Daughter Bond Melted Our Hearts

While there's no denying Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have been bitten by the acting bug, it's clear music runs in the family as well.

In August 2021, Cox posted a sweet video of her daughter singing a cover of Adele's "Chasing Pavements" while she accompanied her on the keys.

She captioned the video: "I love my Coconut's voice."

Their previous mother-daughter duets include covers of Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs," and Taylor Swift''s "Cardigan."