Every Time Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's Mother-Daughter Bond Melted Our Hearts
Scream star Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette have a mother-daughter bond that's tighter than ever. Between their musical duets and their TikTok dances, here are the dynamic duo's sweetest moments together through the years
Musical Moments
While there's no denying Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have been bitten by the acting bug, it's clear music runs in the family as well.
In August 2021, Cox posted a sweet video of her daughter singing a cover of Adele's "Chasing Pavements" while she accompanied her on the keys.
She captioned the video: "I love my Coconut's voice."
Their previous mother-daughter duets include covers of Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs," and Taylor Swift''s "Cardigan."
TikTok Together
Cox is the definition of a "cool mom," but Arquette may think otherwise after the two busted a few moves for a brief TikTok dance.
"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," the Friends star wrote when she posted the video to Instagram in January 2020, adding the hashtag "#familyaerobics."
Teaming Up for a Good Cause
In support of late Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Cox and her daughter rallied alongside friends at the 15th Annual LA County Walk To Defeat ALS.
At the time, Cox expressed her admiration for the publicist by acknowledging to reporters "just how brave she is."
The Fam's Getting Glam
Between scenes on set and getting ready for red carpets, Cox's spent plenty of time in the glam chair, but Arquette leveled up her look.
On Instagram, the actress posted a time-lapsed video of her daughter doing her makeup with the caption, "I asked Coco to do my make-up ... I guess you get what you pay for!"
Cox opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about her daughter's longtime passion for fashion and makeup, saying, "People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her."
She added, "She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."
Like Mother, Like Daughter
It's rare to find a teenage girl who agrees to dress like their mom, but not when your mom is Courteney Cox!
The actress posted a side-by-side picture on Instagram of her and Arquette sporting the same exact dress, 21 years apart.
Cox originally rocked the dress on the red carpet at the premiere of Snake Eyes in 1998 at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Red Carpet Ready
The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet at the Just Before I Go premiere in 2015, which marked Cox's directorial debut. Cox's partner, Johnny McDaid, also joined the two for the event.
Between Cox's bright red dress and Arquette's bold red lipstick, the fashionable family complimented each other's looks while making a stylish statement.
Bundled Up Baby
It doesn't get any cuter than this! In honor of Arquette's 17th birthday, Cox posted a carousel of throwback photos as a tribute in June 2021.
She captioned the series of photos, "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much. 🎈"
Mother-Daughter Getaway
Cox posted a video compiling a few memorable highlights from their mother-daughter spring break getaway to the Bahamas in 2019.
Not only is the video adorable, but it's also hilarious. Set to Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," the video starts off with text that reads, "Everything slows down in the Bahamas."
It follows up with Cox and Arquette showcasing their skills in paddle ball making extreme dives on the sand in slow motion.
Courteney and Coco Kisses
Cox shared the sweetest throwback photo of her kissing little Arquette on her Instagram in 2019 with a playful caption, "#tbt when she used to like me."
The two share an incredibly close bond, something that Cox opened up to PEOPLE about in her January cover story.
"I think she's funny, and I love hanging out with her," the actress said. "I love when she needs me. She's fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Arquette's a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything."
Three Generations
Cox posted a beautiful photo on Mother's Day in 2020 paying tribute to her daughter and late mom, Courteney Bass. She wrote in the caption that the photo captures a wonderful memory of the "generational trifecta" wrapped in one.
Cox lost her mom in December 2020, and opened up to PEOPLE the tight bond they shared.
"I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend," she said. "And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything."
First Formals
Cox shared a side-by-side photo of herself and Arquette that really makes us nostalgic. Though the two have been known to share clothes, these looks couldn't be any more different!
Pictured on the left is Cox attending her first high school formal, while the left shows Arquette dressed up for hers! Arquette's hand is seemingly bent to mimic her mother's pose as she carries a bouquet.
But First, Selfie!
Living life in the public eye, Cox and Arquette know a thing or two about pictures, but nothing beats this sweet selfie snapped by Cox at the sea.