See the Season 2 Trailer for Courteney Cox's 9 Months Docuseries About Pregnancy Struggles

Courteney Cox is gearing up to release the second season of 9 Months with Courteney Cox, a Facebook Watch series focused on couples who have endured a variety of pregnancy struggles and subsequent successes.

"Infertility, illness, disability. This season on 9 Months, the stakes couldn't be higher," Cox, 55, says at the beginning of the 1-minute trailer, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"But something compels them forward: a life," adds the Friends alum.

Throughout the trailer, couples are seen facing serious obstacles relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cerebral palsy, achondroplasia and more.

"I have cerebral palsy. I'm just afraid," says a woman named Charisse, who was also born with ataxia and, according to a release, has "made it her life's mission to beat the odds set against her — from walking and speaking, to falling in love and having a baby" with her beau, David.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Charisse and David in 9 Months with Courteney Cox Facebook Watch

Image zoom Courteney Cox

RELATED GALLERY: 11 Celebrities on Dealing with Infertility

"If my kids is born with dwarfism, so be it," says a woman with achondroplasia named Caylea, who holds up a positive pregnancy test in another scene, indicating she and her beau D'Quan are expecting.

The trailer offers glimpses of positive news for these hopeful parents. One woman named Merrill, acting as a surrogate for her best friend Alexa (who has an inoperable brain tumor), is shown emotionally telling Alexa that she is going to be a mom.

Other touching moments include couples finding out the sex of their children, seeing their babies' ultrasounds and celebrating their long-awaited good news of a healthy pregnancy. For twin sisters Tiesha and Dienesha, that good news comes together, as they're both expecting baby boys — on the same date!

"If they can summon to courage to carry on, the reward is a gift of a lifetime," Cox, who both hosts and executive produces the show, adds of the series' subjects near the end of the trailer.

Image zoom D'Quan and Caylea in 9 Months with Courteney Cox Facebook Watch

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Lee Is Pregnant! Food Network Star Expecting First Child Following Infertility Struggles: "Eating for Two"

Cox herself suffered from "quite a few" miscarriages before conceiving her daughter Coco, now 15, through in vitro fertilization.

"I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," she told PEOPLE in 2003, adding that she and ex-husband David Arquette would "bounce back pretty quickly" after each miscarriage.

The former couple said at the time that trying IVF was "nerve-racking," and Arquette, now 48, said that he felt "terrible that she has to go through so much."

9 Months with Courteney Cox season 2 premieres Sunday (Mother's Day) on Facebook Watch.