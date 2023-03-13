Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys

The Molitor family is officially a family of nine!

Mom Sarah Molitar, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and husband Tim welcomed their seventh baby, daughter Lucy Wren, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday.

"Welcoming our littlest love- Lucy Wren 💗Our 7th child, born at 7pm weighing 7'7! You are beyond precious to us and so loved," Sarah wrote.

"We are THRILLED to introduce her to you all friends! Thank you for loving our family well and rejoicing with us."

Ahead of their little girl's arrival, the couple was posting updates on their Instagram Story, showing the two at the hospital and also sharing clips of their six boys — Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy — waiting for news at home with other family members.

They shared an update that both mom and baby were happy and healthy.

"She's here! Sarah and baby girl are doing great! She can't wait to share more tomorrow once rested a bit more, and they've soaked in this initial time together," they wrote. "We are all filled with joy, and the boys got to FaceTime her tonight and 'meet' their baby sister! She is beautiful! Thank you for praying, and you'll meet her soon!"

Sarah Molitar's Instagram Story post. Tim and Sarah Molitar with their newborn daughter. L: Caption Sarah Molitar's Instagram Story post. PHOTO: modernfarmhousefamily/instagram R: Caption Tim and Sarah Molitar with their newborn daughter. PHOTO: modernfarmhousefamily/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE after learning she was welcoming a girl in November, Sarah said she had "joy and peace this entire pregnancy."

"To this point, we had fully expected and were thrilled at the thought of baby 7 being a boy. Seven boys is so unique and special. So right before the confetti came out, our hearts were just ready and expecting another boy," she explained. "Which is why the pink took us by such surprise."

The soon-to-be mom of seven said she was "processing two big emotions" as she realized she'd finally add a baby girl to her family.

"The first being that I was no longer an all boy mom and the second being that I was having a girl! The emotions just took over, and I was shaking with surprise! It has been a shock all around but such a sweet unexpected gift to us!" she added.

Some of the most excited people in the family were the baby girl's big brothers. "The boys can't stop talking about her and we have lots of newness to experience with a little girl to love on," Sarah shared.