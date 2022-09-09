Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Expecting Baby No. 3 — See the Sweet Photos!

The "It Ain't Me" artist and his wife are already parents to two daughters

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on September 9, 2022 03:25 PM
Kolby Cooper
Photo: Jennifer Willard

Kolby Cooper is going to be a dad of three!

The country artist and his wife Jillian, both 23, are expecting their third baby together, the couple announced on Instagram Monday. Cooper and Jillian are already parents to daughters Josie, 4, and Charlee, 22 months.

The couple shared the happy news with photos from a maternity photo shoot with their two daughters. In the first snap, Cooper cradles his wife's baby bump as the pair look down at a sonogram picture.

In an adorable family shot, the couple's daughters stand beside their parents as Josie holds the sonogram photo strip.

"23 years old with our 3rd on the way❤️❤️ What do you think baby 3 will be our 3rd girl or 1st boy? #fam#family," Cooper captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Willard
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Willard

Jillian shared the same photos on her page, writing, "Surprise….. halfway there!🤍🤍
#20weeks #pregnant #3"

Cooper recently dropped his second full-length album, Boy From Anderson County To The Moon, and will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday.

"If you know anything about country music you know that it's a goal of basically every artist who has picked up a guitar and wrote a song to play the Grand Ole Opry and on September 10th I get to do that," he announced on social media in July.

"I hope to see y'all there I love you all and thank you so much for the support this is only the beginning! TO THE MOON🚀🌙"

