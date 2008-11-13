Country Singer Josh Gracin Is a Dad Again!

Image zoom Mark Mainz/Getty

Former American Idol contestant Josh Gracin and wife Ann Marie welcomed a daughter, Isabella Sophia, in Nashville, his rep confirms.

Isabella, who was born Wednesday, is the couple’s fourth child, joining sisters Briana and Gabby and brother Landon. She weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 o.z and 20.5 inches long.

“She’s the biggest of all our babies, outweighs the others by a pound and a half and is an inch longer than our other three at birth,” Gracin tells PEOPLE. “With three girls and one boy, I’m afraid our son Landon is going to suffer the same fate as me growing up with four sisters. He’s going to have to learn to hold his own. But everyone is doing well and it’s amazing to have a new member in the family.”

Gracin, known as “The Marine,” placed fourth in the show’s second season. His self-titled debut album debuted at the No. 2 spot on Billboard country chart in 2004.

The country singer and his wife started dating in 1997, while still in high school. They were married in 2001, right after he finished boot camp.

– Ulrica Wihlborg

