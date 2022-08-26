Country Singer Johnny Dailey and Wife Michelle Expecting Baby No. 3: 'So Excited!'

Country singer Johnny Dailey's family is getting a little bit bigger!

Dailey and wife Michelle are expecting their third baby together in December, a rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE.

The singer reveals the exciting news in the music video for his new track "Got Married." As he sings about his life's unconventional path, the video ends with a scene where Dailey and wife Michelle sit on their porch with their two sons Cooper and Massey, one of whom holds out a sonogram photo.

"When I found out we were having a third baby, I was downstairs drinking coffee and Michelle came up and showed me a positive test," Dailey tells PEOPLE of the moment they found out the joyful news.

The country singer also reveals that they'll be welcoming a baby girl.

"Since we have two boys we were hoping for a little girl," Dailey says. "A few weeks later, we found out it was a girl! We are both so excited."

"Michelle has been spending a lot of time getting the nursery ready, which is great because she's good at all the design stuff," he shares. "I'm excited for her to have a little girl in a house full of boys."

When it comes to picking the perfect moniker for their daughter on the way, Dailey says, "We haven't picked out a name yet [and are] still back and forth between a few we like."

Speaking about his new single, Dailey says he wrote "Got Married" with his "good buddies" Dan Couch and Matty Bubel. "It captures the past season of my life," he says.

"When I met my wife, we dated for eight months and then found out we had a baby on the way. A few months later we got married," the "24" artist shares. "This song is about how sometimes the unexpected happens in life, and in this situation, it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me and changed the course of my life."

Adds Dailey, "Shortly after, we moved to Nashville. I couldn't imagine chasing this dream without my family by my side."