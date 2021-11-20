Country Singer Jillian Jacqueline Welcomes First Baby with Husband Bryan Brown — a Boy!

The musician gave birth to son Rockwell Moon on Nov. 17, the new dad announced on Instagram

Jillian Jacqueline and Bryan Brown are officially parents!

The country musician, 33, and her husband welcomed their first baby together — a son — on Nov. 17, Brown revealed Saturday on Instagram.

"ROCKWELL MOON BROWN Born 11/17/21 @ 11:20pm," the new dad, who is also the guitarist in Jacqueline's band, captioned a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn.

Days before the "If I Were You" singer gave birth, she posted a heartfelt message of gratitude about her pregnancy journey with a snap of her baby bump.

"Appreciation post for this moment, this privilege, and the village of women who have surrounded and supported me so instinctively during this wild time," she wrote.

"It all feels so otherworldly and also deeply grounding, and while I have so much to learn, the wisdom and love I've been gifted by the sisters and mothers in my life has been staggering. You know who you are."

In August, Jacqueline announced on Instagram that she and Brown were expecting. She revealed the exciting news by sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a red dress.

"Mother ❤️," she simply captioned the photo. Her husband of over two years also shared the photo to his Instagram page, writing, "Wife & child ❤️."

Jacqueline and Brown tied the knot in April 2019 in Nashville. The pair wed in front of 150 guests at event venue Ruby, where both the ceremony and reception were held.

Ahead of the big day, Jacqueline told PEOPLE that they chose the venue because of the "high ceilings and white plaster walls," which made the space feel "calm and open."