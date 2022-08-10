Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'

The couple is already parents to daughters Stella June and Lillie Mae, plus son Arlo Gale

Angela Andaloro
Published on August 10, 2022 05:06 PM
HOLLY WILLIAMS
Photo: Chris Coleman

Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!

The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.

"I keep forgetting to tell y'all something 😳🥰👼🏼," she teased in the photo's caption.

"Number four will be making a mystery fall debut!!! Thanks to the insanely talented @mandyjohnsonphotography for all that she captures, she's been a friend through many seasons."

Williams went on to share her many feelings surrounding this pregnancy. "I am most curious, awe-inspired, somewhat afraid, and deeply-deeply grateful-for this one, after so many roaring waves threatened to steal the shoreline," she wrote.

"Here's to another wild round @colemantime, and to all the sleep we can possibly get before it is stolen once again, in the most brutal and beautiful manner. Tick-tock…"

Williams received well wishes from a number of famous friends about the exciting news.

"Here you gooooooo❤️," wrote Gwyneth Paltrow, to which Holly replied, "can't wait for y'all to meet."

"Wow!! So beautiful... thrilled for you , MAMA! ❤️" Reese Witherspoon commented.

Holly and Chris are also parents to son Arlo Gale, 5, and daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7.

Williams and fellow musician Coleman married in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2009. Following the birth of Stella in September 2014, she told PEOPLE that her daughter's name held a special meaning: her first was a nod to a great, great aunt, while her middle — June — was in honor of Williams' maternal grandmother.

"She was the grandparent I was closest to by far and she was just such an amazing, lovely, southern dream of a grandmother to me," said Williams. "It's really important to teach my child about my grandparents and where they came from and why I was so close to them."

