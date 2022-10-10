Holly Williams and Chris Coleman's brood just got a little bit bigger.

The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — welcomed her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

The couple's daughter Georgia Grace Coleman arrived on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 12:08 a.m., Holly shared in the post's caption.

"Stella June, Lillie Mae and Arlo are absolutely, deliriously in love with her along with @colemantime and myself," the newly minted mom of four wrote.

"She is a dream come true, and she brings the most beautiful light and tenderness with her in the room wherever she goes. From the hospital to our home, she has filled these spaces up with deep awe and joy. I'm eternally grateful, and can't wait to share more of her precious moments ❤️❤️❤️."

Holly and Chris are also parents to son Arlo Gale, 5, and daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 8.

In a separate post, Holly shared that baby Georgia made her arrival early — while Holly was embarking on a road trip to Fairhope, Alabama, with daughters Lillie and Stella and mom Becky White.

Holly explained the trip was "to celebrate Stella June's last weekend as a 7-year-old and get in some girl time before bringing a newborn home!"

Though her mom was hesitant about her traveling at 38 weeks pregnant, Holly felt confident — until she didn't.

"When we were downtown I told Mom things seemed to have taken a turn with my tiredness and walking ability, but I had absolutely NO clue that only 4 hours after this picture I would be in hysterical pain rushing to the nearest hospital," Holly revealed.

"I am SO thankful how God orchestrated the timing of this beautiful baby's birth to happen when it did and where it did," she continued, noting how the doctor on call was familiar with her family's history and had prayed for them after the tragic death of sister Katherine Williams-Dunning in June 2020.

"I didn't know him at all, he read about it in the news, and of course, I broke down crying," Holly wrote. "He shared with me some specific prayers he had been leaning into. I immediately felt completely safe and like I was right where I needed to be, in the midst of the chaos and rushed c-section."

Holly also thanked a nearby friend for helping her communicate with hospital staff through the challenging experience, as well as getting ahold of Chris, who was at home with son Arlo.

Holly first shared her pregnancy news with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram in August.

"I keep forgetting to tell y'all something 😳🥰👼🏼," she teased in the photo's caption.

"Number four will be making a mystery fall debut!!! Thanks to the insanely talented @mandyjohnsonphotography for all that she captures, she's been a friend through many seasons."

Williams went on to share her many feelings surrounding this pregnancy. "I am most curious, awe-inspired, somewhat afraid, and deeply-deeply grateful-for this one, after so many roaring waves threatened to steal the shoreline," she wrote.

"Here's to another wild round @colemantime, and to all the sleep we can possibly get before it is stolen once again, in the most brutal and beautiful manner. Tick-tock…"

Williams and fellow musician Coleman married in Nashville in 2009.