Country Singer ERNEST and Wife Delaney Royer Welcome First Baby, Son Ryman Saint: 'So Thrilled'
ERNEST and his wife Delaney Royer tied the knot in January 2017
Country artist ERNEST and his wife Delaney Royer are officially parents.
The singer, whose full name is Ernest Keith Smith, and his wife welcomed their first baby, a son named Ryman Saint Smith, on Tuesday, April 27, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
Baby Ryman was born at 12:08 p.m in Nashville, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz. and measuring 18.75 inches long.
"We are SO thrilled to welcome him into this world and watch him grow. He has an awful lot of 'uncles' here in the country music community and several 'cousins' and playmates to grow up with, too," the artist tells PEOPLE. "All the cliches you hear about what it feels like holding your baby for the first time are spot on. It was the best day of our lives."
The singer-songwriter shares that his son's unique moniker is a combination of two of the couple's favorite places.
"Delaney and I have always loved the name Saint, having spent a lot of time in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. We were married there in January 2017, and frequent the island regularly," he says. "We also plan on the little man spending a lot of time there in the future, as well."
"As for Ryman, the Ryman Auditorium is a staple in Nashville, where Delaney and I were born and raised," the musician continues. "It's unique, and having the last name Smith kind of forced us to think outside the box for names."
The artist, who has collaborated with country hitmakers like Florida Georgia Line, announced the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in October.
"Well, we tested positive.... (it's a boy) 👼💙 @delaneyroyer #fathERN," the singer wrote alongside a photo of two positive pregnancy tests.
In November, the star posted a snap of him and his wife in Saint Thomas, expressing his excitement to meet his baby boy.
"Thankful for this little family we got started.... and pumped for the little man to get here 👼," he wrote.
