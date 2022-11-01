Country Duo Haley & Michaels Expecting Second Baby, a Son: 'So Excited'

Haley & Michaels are adding another little one to their family!

The country duo — comprised of husband and wife Shannon Haley Michaels and Ryan Michaels — are expecting their second baby together, a son, in March, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Keira Harmony.

"We have always wanted to have two kids," the singers tell PEOPLE. "We are so excited to watch them grow together, develop their own special bond and put so much love into the world. We hope to teach them to follow their dreams, that anything is possible and that they can become whoever they want to be."

Shannon found out the pregnancy news on the morning of Father's Day and included daughter Keira in surprising Ryan with the happy announcement.

"I wrapped up the pregnancy test and had our daughter Keira give it to Ryan as a gift," says Shannon. "It was definitely the last thing he was expecting to open, but we were both thrilled!"

Haley & Michaels with daughter Keira Harmony. Phillip Haumesser

"We are very excited for Keira to have a baby brother due March 2023!" the couple adds.

Shannon and Ryan welcomed their first baby together, daughter Keira, in September 2020, they revealed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

"It's so surreal," Ryan told PEOPLE. "I keep looking down at her in disbelief like is she a real thing or is this a dream? We're in that dreamlike state with her. I could sit here and drink coffee and hold her for the next 30 years."

When Keira arrived, the couple — who married in 2015 — couldn't have been more excited to hold her for the first time.

"It was the most amazing experience of my whole life," Shannon said. "They put her skin-to-skin on my chest right after she was born, and it was like my heart completely opened up to a new level that I didn't know was possible."

"It was just incredible," she added. "Her eyes were wide open, and she was so incredibly alert. She was staring right at us, which I didn't expect, so that was really powerful."