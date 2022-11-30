Cosmo! Romy! Noah! These Are the Baby Names to Watch Out for in 2023

Next year's biggest baby names will be a mix of something old and something new.

Nameberry, the world's largest baby name website, recently released its list of The Top Names We're Watching for 2023, with some once-common names that haven't been popular in recent years joining more uncommon names that are on the rise.

Like in years past, a few of those names are influenced by celebrities. The moniker Archie has been on the rise since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle picked the name for their son, born in May 2019.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's son Cosmo's name appears on the list, as does Tru, a variety on Khloé Kardashian's daughter name True, and Sunday, a name used by influencers The Labrant Family recently, but also by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

As for the classic names that are finding new popularity in the new year, Rose — previously a popular middle name pick — is being chosen as a first name, along with Louise and Celeste.

Billie and Noah prove that the trend of traditional masculine names being used for boys is sure to continue. Pop culture names, like Linus, Breland and Jolene, are also providing to be popular picks with parents-to-be.

Below is the full list of Nameberry's Top Names We're Watching for 2023, which offers exciting varieties for prospective parents.

Alden Archie Billie Breland Celeste Cosmo Elio Everest Halston Jolene Linus Louise Luxury Marigold Noah Omri Romy Rose Sayer Sunday Tru Wilde Yuna

Earlier this fall, Nameberry also talked about baby name trends for 2023 — from hue-inspired monikers to names with mix-and-match prefixes and suffixes.

"There's a sea change upon us," said Nameberry founder Pam Redmond. "Exactly how that will play out over the next ten years in terms of which names are up, which down, is more difficult to predict than the overall feeling that things are going to change a lot."

"The mood of names is going to change along with the mood of people," she added.