Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Shares Health Update on Daughter Maya After Open-Heart Surgery

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have been sharing updates on their daughter, 7-month-old Maya, who underwent open heart surgery earlier this month

Published on January 16, 2023 02:48 PM
Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Shares Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Photo: Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are continuing to stay strong as they navigate their daughter's health needs.

The Challenge star, 31, has been updating fans on his 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace since the infant underwent open-heart surgery earlier this month.

Selfridge — who also shares daughter Mila Mae, 2, with Wharton — shared an update from the hospital on Sunday.

"Still here. Maya had other plans for her recovery but she's doing well now🤍," she wrote. "Cory and I are traumatized but it's fine."

The mom of two also promised to "update on everything once we're out of here."

Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Shares Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

Wharton is also dad to daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Selfridge noted a special milestone that occurred during their time at the hospital, sharing a close-up of Maya with her mouth open, showing her first tooth coming in.

Later sharing a short video of the infant laughing as Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" played in the background, Selfright wrote, "I told her if we could just stop setting off alarms we could go home 😂."

After Maya's diagnosis was shared publicly, Selfridge revealed that she was around 22 weeks pregnant when they learned she would be born with tricuspid atresia.

Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Shares Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Taylor Selfridge/Instagram

"Our lives turned upside down in a matter of seconds," she said, adding that Maya "came into this world doing so much better than expected and with amazing cardiologists, we were able to get a stent put in place instead of the first open heart surgery."

Maya had her first procedure at 6 days old, something Selfridge said made her feel "very helpless in caring for my own child."

Selfridge told her followers, "My first time really holding her was at 5 days old. The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I've had as a mother thus far. This is something I've wanted to share with everyone because I found myself looking for other heart mamas out there that know the pain I'm feeling and I've found help through some other moms."

