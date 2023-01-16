Celebrity Parents Cory Wharton's Girlfriend Taylor Shares Health Update on Daughter Maya After Open-Heart Surgery Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have been sharing updates on their daughter, 7-month-old Maya, who underwent open heart surgery earlier this month By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 16, 2023 02:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Taylor Selfridge/Instagram Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are continuing to stay strong as they navigate their daughter's health needs. The Challenge star, 31, has been updating fans on his 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace since the infant underwent open-heart surgery earlier this month. Selfridge — who also shares daughter Mila Mae, 2, with Wharton — shared an update from the hospital on Sunday. "Still here. Maya had other plans for her recovery but she's doing well now🤍," she wrote. "Cory and I are traumatized but it's fine." The mom of two also promised to "update on everything once we're out of here." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Taylor Selfridge/Instagram Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction' Wharton is also dad to daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd. Selfridge noted a special milestone that occurred during their time at the hospital, sharing a close-up of Maya with her mouth open, showing her first tooth coming in. Later sharing a short video of the infant laughing as Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" played in the background, Selfright wrote, "I told her if we could just stop setting off alarms we could go home 😂." After Maya's diagnosis was shared publicly, Selfridge revealed that she was around 22 weeks pregnant when they learned she would be born with tricuspid atresia. Taylor Selfridge/Instagram "Our lives turned upside down in a matter of seconds," she said, adding that Maya "came into this world doing so much better than expected and with amazing cardiologists, we were able to get a stent put in place instead of the first open heart surgery." Maya had her first procedure at 6 days old, something Selfridge said made her feel "very helpless in caring for my own child." Selfridge told her followers, "My first time really holding her was at 5 days old. The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I've had as a mother thus far. This is something I've wanted to share with everyone because I found myself looking for other heart mamas out there that know the pain I'm feeling and I've found help through some other moms."