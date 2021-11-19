Cory Wharton Surprises Daughter Ryder, 4, at Home in Adorable Reunion Video — See Her Reaction!

Daddy's home!

In a new clip from Teen Mom OG, Cory Wharton surprises his 4-year-old daughter Ryder after being away from the little girl for over two months while filming The Challenge.

In the adorable video, Wharton, who shares Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd, waits in the backyard at Floyd's home for Ryder to come outside and see her dad.

"Guess what? Amazon is dropping off a package for you right now," Floyd's fiancé Zach Davis tells Ryder as Floyd adds, "It's a really, really, really, large surprise" and instructs the toddler to close her eyes.

"Is it a scorpion?" Ryder hilariously asks her mom while making her way out the back door.

When she reaches the backyard and opens her eyes, Wharton is waiting with a sign that reads, "Daddy's Home!!! I missed you Ryder K!!!"

The toddler excitedly runs to her dad and the two embrace and fall onto the grass together while Floyd and Davis watch from afar.

"I'm back," he tells his daughter. "I love you."

Wharton also shared the clip on his Instagram page, writing, This is when I got to surprise Ryder from coming home from the challenge. Man I love that lil girl 💗💗💗🥲 2 and a half months gone 😭"

Earlier this month, Floyd opened up to PEOPLE about the "challenges" of co-parenting with Wharton.

"Co-parenting is a never-ending rollercoaster ride that I'm on," she said of sharing daughter Ryder with Wharton. "And sometimes we're smooth sailing, and then there's up, there's down. There's a death drop. I'm like 'When is it ever going to end?' But it's not."