Cory Wharton Shares New Family Photos with Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and Daughters

"I don't want to take the little things in life for granted," Cory Wharton captioned the first post on his Instagram feed in over two months

Cory Wharton is all about the family life.

The Teen Mom OG star, 29, is showing off his family in a new series of professional photos, featuring girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, their 6-month-old daughter Mila Mae and Wharton's daughter Ryder, 3½.

In the Friday snaps — which mark the first post Wharton has made since Aug. 22, and his first appearance on Selfridge's Instagram feed since July — the couple are dressed in head-to-toe black, while the girls sport black pants and matching pink hoodies (plus a pink bow in Mila's hair!).

"We're BACK!!!! 🗣 Let me start by saying thank you to everyone for all the support you've been showing my family and I 🙏🏽," Wharton captioned his post. "Over the time of me being away I realized, I don't want to take the little things in life for granted. I look forward to sharing with you guys some of the exciting projects we have coming up so just stay tuned 🎬 Please believe baby the Wharton family is back!!!"

Wharton and Selfridge met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach and dated briefly after the show wrapped. And despite breaking up initially, Wharton said the two never lost their initial spark.

"Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex On The Beach," he told PEOPLE in April 2019 of the couple's reconciliation. "We're going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that's who I've been with."

The two sparked rumors that they'd gotten back together that February, when they began posting photos together on social media. Wharton told PEOPLE that after they worked out their issues, he knew it was time to make their relationship public again.

"We're not hiding in the dark anymore," said the Being Cory star. "I'm gonna claim Taylor, Taylor's gonna claim me."

Image zoom Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge with daughter Mila | Credit: Taylor Selfridge/ Instagram

The family's new photos come five months after MTV ended its working relationship with Selfridge, after the reality star faced backlash for past racially insensitive tweets. Wharton said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that he, personally, had "not parted ways with MTV" and has "no ill-will against" them.

"One of my favorite athletes of all time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is 'control what you can control.' What I can't control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," The Challenge alum began.

"To those of you that were ready to watch the special, I want to say thank you for your support," Wharton continued about his and Selfridge's birthing special, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, which was pulled off the air. "I have such an amazing community that supports me, my family and my daughters."