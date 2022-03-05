The Challenge's Cory Wharton Expecting Another Baby with Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge: 'I Can't Wait'

Teen Mom's Cory Wharton shares daughter Mila with Taylor Selfridge, as well as daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd

Cory Wharton will soon be a dad of three!

The Teen Mom and The Challenge star, 31, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that he is expecting another child with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wharton and Selfridge are already parents to daughter Mila Mae, and Wharton is father to daughter Ryder, who he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

Addressing his social media post to "the newest member of the family," Wharton revealed his second baby with Selfridge is due later this year on June 8. "We will welcome a new member to the family!" he wrote.

"Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you're gonna do the same ❤️," Wharton added to his unborn child.

Continuing his caption, Wharton said, "Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched. The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched."

"I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I'm so lucky & blessed to be in," the reality star added.

Then explaining that his father was absent during his own childhood, Wharton detailed, "I feel like that's why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have."

"I can't wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila 🌸🌻," he continued. "I'm telling you right now both those girls love you so much."

Turing his attention to Selfridge — who also announced the exciting pregnancy news on her own account — Wharton then paid tribute to his girlfriend with sweet remarks.

"I don't know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have," he wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

"But no seriously, I love you bby & I can't wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up," Wharton noted.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

He concluded: "I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me 🙏🏽."

Wharton and Selfridge met during season 1 of Ex on the Beach and dated briefly after the show wrapped. Despite breaking up initially, Wharton said the two never lost that first spark.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton and Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Welcome Daughter Mila Mae

"Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex on the Beach," he told PEOPLE in April 2019. "We're going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that's who I've been with."

Wharton told PEOPLE that after they worked out their issues, he knew it was time to make their relationship public again.