Cory Wharton Gets Emotional as He Says Daughter, 7 Months, Is on a Ventilator: 'She's a Fighter'

Cory Wharton is asking for continued prayers as his 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace experiences some complications after having open-heart surgery.

The Challenge alum took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share an update with fans who have followed the infant's experience after being born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease.

After thanking everyone for messages of support, Wharton explained, "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great."

"They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own," he continued. "So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."

"She's on a ventilator right now, she's not breathing on her own, and it's just — it's part of the process. We're in good hands but yeah man, just keep us in your prayers. She's a fighter, she's going to make it through."

Later, he showed the infant hooked up to various machinery in the hospital, telling her, "We love you, we've got everybody praying for you, little girl."

"We'll get through this. We just had a meeting with the doctors and nursing team, and we'll get through this. She's going to make it through. I know she will."

Wharton has previously explained the condition "happens when the heart's tricuspid valve does not develop. This valve plays a part in the heart's essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body."

In addition to Maya, the couple also shares daughter Mila Mae, 2. Wharton is also dad to daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

On Wednesday, the former Teen Mom star, 31, shared a selfie on Instagram with Maya ahead of her open heart surgery.

"The day is finally here @mayagrace.wharton has her open heart surgery today ❤️ All I'm asking, is for everybody to keep us in your prayers and keep praying for her & the doctors that will be working on her heart ❤️," he wrote.

"We have been anticipating this day for so long all the anxiety that has built up for months. I just can't wait for her heart to be fixed," the father of three continued. "Then we can move on from this chapter. Again thank you all, & I'll keep you all updated 🙏🏽."

After Maya's diagnosis was shared publicly, Selfridge revealed that she was around 22 weeks pregnant when they learned she would be born with tricuspid atresia.

"Our lives turned upside down in a matter of seconds," she said, adding that Maya "came into this world doing so much better than expected and with amazing cardiologists we were able to get a stent put in place instead of the first open heart surgery."

Maya had her first procedure at 6 days old, something Selfridge said made her feel "very helpless in caring for my own child."

Selfridge told her followers, "My first time really holding her was at 5 days old. The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I've had as a mother thus far. This is something I've wanted to share with everyone because I found myself looking for other heart mamas out there that know the pain I'm feeling and I've found help through some other moms."