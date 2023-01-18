Cory Wharton Reveals Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Is Home After Open-Heart Surgery: 'Very Thankful'

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have finally brought their baby girl home.

Sharing an update on Instagram Thursday, The Challenge star, 31, was happy to share that daughter Maya Grace, 7 months, was discharged from the hospital after having open-heart surgery earlier this month.

"I have some GOOD news to tell you all. WE finally got released from the hospital ❤️🙏🏽," wrote Wharton, who also shares daughter Mila Mae, 2, with Selfridge and daughter Ryder, 5, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

"I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won't leave the hospital," the father of three shared. "I'm very thankful that we got released today.🙏🏽❤️."

Explaining that the infant had a "successful Glenn procedure," he noted that "during recovery, Maya had other plans."

According to the Mayo Clinic, a Glenn procedure, "involves removing the first shunt and connecting one of the large veins that returns blood to the heart (the superior vena cava) to the pulmonary artery."

"Maya's oxygen levels were lower than the doctors wanted it to be. 6 days after her Glenn she ended up back in the operating room for a Cath lab procedure to hopefully fix what they thought was the problem," he shared. "It turned out that there was nothing to fix, which was great but it didn't fully explain the oxygen levels being so low."

"Trying to get her off the ventilator the second time around was a lot harder. After this roller coaster ride of emotions, I'm just happy & thankful to be home 🙌🏽," the former Teen Mom star said.

"Again just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us and prayed for us during this time, sorry if I didn't get back to your messages, I was a little stressed out 😰love you all ❤️What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and that's what this did! 🫶🏽."

Selfridge shared her own explanation of Maya's journey so far, sharing a few additional details.

"Maya will be going home on oxygen for now. We have to get reassessed in a few weeks once her lungs are healed from everything she went through," the mom of two explained.

"Not what we were expecting for recovery but being in childrens hospital for 2 weeks I am absolutely blessed that I get to take my child home. It's very eye-opening to be here," Selfridge acknowledged.

"Cory and I had so many ups and downs with Maya it was the most stressful thing in I think both of our lives and I will remember this forever," she continued. "That all being said, Maya's heart surgery is working amazing! She has one big one left but please god not for a few years 🙏🏼."

"My heart goes out to any parents going through ANYTHING with their child's health. You'll never know until you're watching your own child struggle," she concluded. "I love you so much Maya Grace but never do that again please 😂 We love your new beauty mark 🫀thank you everyone for your prayers they were definitely heard 🙌🏼."