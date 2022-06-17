The Challenge's Cory Wharton Brings Baby Daughter Home from Hospital After Heart Surgery

“We have had some dark days, but today isn’t one of them,” the reality star shared after his and Taylor Selfridge’s newborn baby Maya was discharged from the hospital

Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge's newborn daughter Maya Grace has "finally made it home" after undergoing heart surgery.

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom star, 31, posted a smiling family portrait on Instagram featuring the couple's baby girl and their 2-year-old daughter, Mila Mae. Wharton is also father to daughter Ryder, 5, whom he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

"We have had some dark days, but today isn't one of them. MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home," he captioned the snap. "Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days."

He shared the same photo on Twitter and added, "We know it's a long journey but today we celebrate."

Last week, Wharton announced his daughter's birth and revealed that she had been diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect requiring open-heart surgery.

"First off I wanna say God is good," Wharton wrote in part to his followers on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Maya in the hospital. "And thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!"

He then explained that tricuspid atresia is a form of congenital heart disease that "happens when the heart's tricuspid valve does not develop. This valve plays a part in the heart's essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body."

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with tricuspid atresia can't get enough oxygen through their body; they tend to tire easily and often are short of breath. It is treated with multiple surgeries.

Wharton said, "Maya had her first successful surgery on Tuesday and now she's in the recovery process🙏🏽 She is doing very well, we can't wait to bring her home 🏠 & show her the love that she needs."

He noted that the condition will require Maya to have two open-heart surgeries, one at 4 to 6 months old and another one around age 3 or 4.

He added, "Right now we are all trying to stay positive & having that successful surgery on Tuesday is something to celebrate. That's one down, we have two left."

On Thursday, Wharton thanked the medical staff and the after Maya was discharged alongside a montage of clips of his daughter during the "Nicu experience."