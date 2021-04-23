MAFS' Cortney Hendrix Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Sherm: 'Our Joyous News'

"As long as I can remember, I've dreamt of being a mother," Cortney Hendrix tells PEOPLE about expecting her first baby

Cortney Hendrix is expecting!

The Married at First Sight star, 33, is pregnant, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE as she prepares for her first baby with husband Sherm, 30. The pair (who also share a dog named Queso!) tied the knot in October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As long as I can remember, I've dreamt of being a mother," Cortney tells PEOPLE. "I didn't really know if it was going to happen for me naturally because of endometriosis. It was a fear I've always had in the back of my head and voiced it often to my friends and family. Seeing two pink lines was the most joyous and terrifying moment. I immediately cried, and we just hugged each other."

"A few minutes later," she continues, "I heard Sherm in the other room. I went in and saw him down on his hands and knees, praying and thanking God for this miracle. I'm so thankful he is my husband, and I cannot wait for this journey with him."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Married at First Sight's Cortney Hendrix and Husband Sherm Expecting First Baby Credit: Morgan Campbell/Kinetic Content

"We chose to wait to announce our joyous news because we know that this is not news everyone can celebrate," says Cortney.

"We know how lucky we are. Fertility is extremely emotional and draining, and my heart goes out to all the mommy's and daddy's waiting. We are praying for you."

Cortney, who finalized her divorce from her MAFS match Jason Carrion in early 2019, explains that the happy pregnancy news comes after a series of losses within the family.

"God knew what our heart desired and in His perfect timing, blessed us with a growing baby," she says. "After a season of death and loss in both of our families — we lost three grandfathers in less than six months — this blessing of life really felt like God showing us 'hey, I'm with you" and illustrating the circle of life. God doesn't waste your pain."

"The last thing I was able to tell my grandfather before he went to heaven in March was that we were having a baby!" says Cortney. "I showed him the pregnancy test over FaceTime while my dad was with him. I was just 7 weeks."

After their wedding in October, Sherm told PEOPLE that, as far as starting a family goes, "As soon as we put the rings on, all bets are off!"