MAFS' Cortney Hendrix and Husband Sherm Welcome First Baby: 'He's Perfect and We Are So in Love'

He's here!

Cortney Hendrix and husband Sherm welcomed their first baby together, a son, she announced in a statement on her Instagram Story early Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Baby is here! We are all happy and healthy! We will share details when we are ready but the most important thing is being present and enjoying these special moments with baby and daddy @Sherm24," she writes.

"He's perfect and we are so in love," adds Cortney of her newborn. "Thank you for all the prayers!!! This is amazing being on the other side."

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, announced their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in April.

"As long as I can remember, I've dreamt of being a mother," Cortney told PEOPLE at the time. "I didn't really know if it was going to happen for me naturally because of endometriosis. It was a fear I've always had in the back of my head and voiced it often to my friends and family. Seeing two pink lines was the most joyous and terrifying moment. I immediately cried, and we just hugged each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A few minutes later," she continued, "I heard Sherm in the other room. I went in and saw him down on his hands and knees, praying and thanking God for this miracle. I'm so thankful he is my husband, and I cannot wait for this journey with him."

"We know how lucky we are," she added. "Fertility is extremely emotional and draining, and my heart goes out to all the mommy's and daddy's waiting. We are praying for you."

Cortney, who finalized her divorce from her MAFS match Jason Carrion in early 2019, said that the happy pregnancy news came after a series of losses within the family.

"God knew what our heart desired and in His perfect timing, blessed us with a growing baby," she said. "After a season of death and loss in both of our families — we lost three grandfathers in less than six months — this blessing of life really felt like God showing us 'hey, I'm with you" and illustrating the circle of life. God doesn't waste your pain."