Jimmy Fallon Enlists Help of Adorable Daughters to Continue Hosting The Tonight Show — from Home

Jimmy Fallon is improvising his talk show from home — with a family of adorable co-hosts.

On Tuesday, the comedian, 45, recorded a makeshift installment of The Tonight Show from the comfort of his own house. Filmed by his wife Nancy Juvonen, the 10-minute episode is Fallon’s effort to continue entertaining fans as all New York City–based late night shows go dark indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the star’s two daughters — Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6 — are home from school, the talk show became a family affair, as the younger child makes a sweet cameo with Fallon’s “first guest,” their dog Gary.

“Let me just do this and then we’ll play, okay?” says Fallon in the clip after Franny cutely interrupts her dad to see if he’d play a game with her.

Fallon also shows the shamrock that his daughters drew for him in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the final work of art resembling, as he puts it, “a green poop emoji.”

As families continue to quarantine and self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, Fallon says he plans to continue these at-home broadcasts to offer “levity” every night.

On Thursday, Fallon delivered his last in-studio Tonight Show monologue before the hiatus — in front of an empty crowd in the studio audience.

“As of this morning, we planned to do a show with a full audience,” he said at the time. “But as the day progressed and the more we thought about it, we and NBC decided it would be smarter to not have an audience in order to do our part to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.”

“Like you, I’m watching the news and I’m just as confused and freaked out as you are,” he continued. “But what I do know is when we’re there for each other, we’re at our best, and I am here for you; we are here for you.”

Fallon is making the most of his father-daughter time while quarantined at home. On Monday, the Saturday Night Live alum got creative in teaching his little ones about hygiene by creating a hand-washing song.

“Wash your hands / Wash your hands/ Don’t touch your face,” he sings in the Instagram clip while playing guitar, the camera cutting to Winnie and Frances smiling as they wash their hands in a sink.

He went on to sing, “If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / Then the world will be a better place.”

Fallon captioned the video “#WashYourHandsSong.”