Jenna Dewan Is 'Limiting Visitors' After Welcoming Son Callum amid Coronavirus: Source

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee‘s early days as new parents have been relatively quiet.

The actress, 39, and the Broadway star, 44, welcomed their first child together, son Callum Michael Rebel, earlier this month and because of the coronavirus outbreak, the two are mostly keeping their newborn to themselves for now.

“They are limiting visitors to try and keep everyone healthy,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The pandemic is obviously extra worrisome with a newborn.”

The insider adds that Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is home for two weeks because her school closed amid the pandemic.

“They all plan on just staying home,” the source adds.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, the couple wants to keep their attention on this joyful time. “She is trying to focus on her happiness and stay calm so she can be the best mom to her baby and Everly,” the source says of Dewan. “Steve has been great. He is changing diapers and carrying the baby around.”

One week after Callum’s arrival, Dewan posted an Instagram selfie with him and a friend with the caption “social quarantine at its finest.” The Flirty Dancing host then corrected it to, “social distancing #babybrain.”

The Tony winner also shared on social media how he and Dewan chose their son’s name.

According to Kazee, the couple picked Callum, which means “dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms,” the new dad said on his Instagram Story.

Callum shares a middle name with his dad and Rebel pays homage to Kazee’s mother Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother,” he said. “Her name was Reba, but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.”

