Pregnant Jamie Otis Apologizes for 'Risking Family,' Flying Home amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jamie Otis apologized on Instagram for traveling home from Siesta Key, Florida, with her husband Doug Hehner and their 2-year-old daughter Henley Grace, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Married at First Sight star, who is currently pregnant, admitted in an Instagram post Sunday that she would “be lying if I said I’m not scared” to travel home.

“During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach,” Otis said. “We went to the pool (but found a spot 6ft away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after. All along I was risking our family and others without even realizing it.😕”

After Otis shared that she initially thought the coronavirus outbreak “would kinda just blow over like the seasonal flu,” she apologized to her followers for not coming home sooner.

“I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to ‘live as normal as possible’ I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY,” Otis wrote.

RELATED: Jamie Otis Claps Back at Mom Shamer Over Daughter, 2, Not Being Potty Trained Yet: ‘I’ve Tried’

“I’m a registered nurse and I should know better,” the reality star added. “I’m ashamed of myself for this and I’m genuinely sorry.🙏🏻 We will not be living so frivolously any longer.”

“It’ll be our last trip out for a long, long time,” Otis promised. “No matter what we ‘need’ we will not be going to the grocery store or any other place for two full weeks once we get home. Our plan is to STAY HOME & STAY SAFE!☺️.”

Otis documented her journey home with Hehner, 35, and Henley on her Instagram Stories Sunday.

In the first video, Otis showed the family of three’s rental car being returned, filled with numerous bags of luggage. She also captured her husband cleaning Henley’s hands and arms, writing on the video, “Washing hands and surfaces like a mad woman.”

Image zoom Jamie Otis/ Instagram

Later that night, Otis videotaped her and Henley at home in bed. “We sanitized and we showered and this house has been vacant,” she said.

“We made it. Praying we don’t have the corona,” Otis added. “My hands are so sore because we sanitized every second that we could.”

Otis continued to document her family adventures at home Monday morning, including Henley attempting to learn how to put socks on by herself.

Image zoom Jamie Otis and daughter Henley Jamie Otis/ Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Otis Jokes ‘Who Knew Scientifically Arranged Marriages Could Really Work’ on Anniversary

Otis revealed to PEOPLE in November that she and Hehner are expecting a boy. The parents-to-be revealed their baby’s sex by smashing eggs on each other’s heads during a “gender reveal party” with family and friends.

“Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks,” Otis shared to PEOPLE. “Of course he loves our daughter, but he’s wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.