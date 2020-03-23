Pregnant Chloë Sevigny Says Ban on Partners in the Delivery Room During Pandemic Is 'Distressing'

Image zoom Chloë Sevigny Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny is offering her support to anybody who finds themselves in an unusual delivery situation due to coronavirus.

As New York-Presbyterian hospitals announced new visitor policies on Monday, which bans pregnant women from having partners in the delivery room due to coronavirus concerns, Sevigny, who is expecting her first child next month, spoke out about the news.

Using the hashtag “pregnant in corona time,” the 45-year-old actress wrote that she hoped “all expecting families are finding some calm.”

“Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all,” she added, adding the hashtags “support” and “prayers.”

Alongside the message, the actress posted a pair of photographs that showed her wearing an oversized t-shirt and a white veil while holding onto her baby bump.

New York-Presbyterian hospitals’ new visitor policies, which also ban all visitors for patients over the age of 18, went into effect on Monday.

“At this time, no visitors including birthing partners and support persons are permitted for obstetric patients,” the hospital said.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe that this is a necessary step to promote the safety of our new mothers and children,” they continued, encouraging visitors to “remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime, and/or phone.”

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Sevigny is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic. The couple is expecting to welcome their first child together on April 30.

New York currently has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country with at least 20,875 as of Monday, according to The New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.